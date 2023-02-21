Greek aid arrives in Turkiye for earthquake victims

Greek aid intended for earthquake victims in Turkiye arrived yesterday in the province of Mugla in the southwest of the country, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Greek ship arrived at Bodrum marina in Mugla carrying humanitarian aid including blankets, clothes, foodstuff, detergents and toys.

The aid will be sent to the affected areas in the south of the country.

On 6 February, two magnitude 7.8 and 7.6 earthquakes struck southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria within hours of each other. They were followed by thousands of violent aftershocks. The two earthquakes and their aftershocks have claimed the lives of over 42,000 people in the two countries, in addition to causing massive material damage. A further 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area yesterday.

