UNRWA: A number of countries will reduce donations in 2023

The media adviser to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Adnan Abu Hasna, revealed that some donor countries have informed UNRWA that they will reduce their contributions to the agency this year, while others will not increase their grants.

"Expectations tell us that the year 2023 will be a difficult financial year in light of the escalating crisis witnessed by a number of donor countries and the donors' continued focus on the Ukrainian crisis and its economic and political repercussions," Abu Hasna said.

"The European Union's donation is very important and is part of the donations that UNRWA receives annually from a number of donor entities and countries," he said, explaining that the EU is the third largest donor to the agency, contributing €97 million ($87 million) in 2022.

"All refugees, employees and management are required this year to unite and work together in order to face the expected difficult circumstances as UNRWA is facing serious political challenges targeting decision-makers in donor countries," he added.

The European Union recently announced the provision of €82 million ($72.9 million) to support UNRWA.

"Through this contribution, and in line with the EU-UNRWA Joint Declaration 2021-2024, the EU continues to provide vital, reliable and predictable support to enable the Agency to fulfil its mandate, protect and assist Palestine refugees, and play a stabilising role in the region," the EU said in a statement.

"The EU's multi-year funding reaffirms the commitment of the EU to Palestine refugees' well-being and rights until a just and lasting solution to their plight," said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

