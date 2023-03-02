Palestine PM calls on EU to monitor Israel crimes

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh has called on the European Union to establish a body to monitor the Israeli occupation and settler crimes to protect Palestinians.

This came during a meeting held in Ramallah yesterday with the Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability in the European Department for Foreign Affairs, Stefano Tomat, and Deputy Administrative Director of the European External Action Department, Carl Hallergard.

Shtayyeh and Tomat discussed the role of the European Mission to Support the Palestinian Police and the possibilities of developing its work.

The Palestinian premier affirmed Palestine's continuous cooperation with the mission, calling for more partnership in setting priorities and the need to continue improving the performance of the security and judicial institutions in Palestine.

He also demanded that the delegation visit the border crossing with Jordan and help improve it in order to facilitate travel procedures.

