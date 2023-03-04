Israel settlers attack Palestine homes in Burin

Extremist Israeli settlers on Friday launched an attack on the Burin neighbourhood in the southern outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Anti-settlement activist Ghassan Daghlas said that the settlers threw stones at the Palestinian homes, noting that the windows of several homes were broken.

He also shared that they threw stones at the vehicles of Palestinians on the main highway of Huwara.

The settlers, according to Daghlas, opened fire in the air and broke into the spring that provides water for a number of Palestinian neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, extremist Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and international activists while they were on a solidarity visit to the Palestinian families facing forced expulsion in the occupied Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

More than 500 Palestinians living in 28 houses in the neighbourhood are facing a risk of forced expulsion by the far-right Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, an undercover Israeli force abducted two young Palestinian men in the neighbourhood of Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.

