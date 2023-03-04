Hamas condemns Israel's release of Huwara pogrom perpetrator

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday condemned Israel's release of extremist Jewish settlers who perpetrated Huwara pogroms.

"Releasing the terrorist settlers, who carried out the Huwara pogrom in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, confirms the fascism and racism of the occupation against the Palestinian people," Hamas denounced in a statement.

"This measure also shows the complicity of the occupation state in the crimes perpetrated before the eyes of the world against the Palestinian people," the Hamas statement added.

It stressed: "Such measures encourage the Israeli settler militias to commit more aggressions against the Palestinians."

Hamas urged the international community to take: "Serious and practical measures to punish the Israeli occupation leaders and hold them accountable for the Huwara pogrom and other crimes against our Palestinian people, and move beyond words of condemnation."

