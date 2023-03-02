Latest News
Scientists reveal hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
Turkiye parliament rejects draft bill to deport Syrians after quake
'New world order is taking shape': Azerbaijan President
Syria president adviser says Damascus 'open' to all Arab countries
Palestine PM calls on EU to monitor Israel crimes
Emotional reunion as quake survivor hugs rescue dog, despite fear
Multilateralism ideal response to shifting global system: Turkiye FM
Report: Germany looking for new way to deal with Israel
Arab Parliament calls for UN to include settler militias on terrorist lists
Israel: number of Palestinians held without charge or trial tops 1,000
Saudi, UK sign new defence deal
US urges Netanyahu to condemn Smotrich statements about Huwara
Russia discusses normalising ties between Turkiye, Syria
Tunisia: migrants return to Guinea to avoid attacks
Fatah did not consult regarding Aqaba Summit, insist Palestinian factions
