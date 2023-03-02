Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel: number of Palestinians held without charge or trial tops 1,000

March 2, 2023 at 11:38 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine commemorates its 54th anniversary in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza, in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails on 13 December 2021 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 March 2, 2023 at 11:38 am

The Supreme Emergency Committee for Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs said on Wednesday that the number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons with neither charge nor trial under so-called administrative detention has exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 15 years.

"This figure requires urgent movement at all levels to stand against the fascist policies of the Israeli occupation authorities which are completely ignoring international law," the committee said. It reiterated its full support for all the "measures planned by the administrative detainees," noting that it will mobilise as much support as possible for any planned protests.

"All of the prisoners are united against the increasingly aggressive Israeli policies against them," added the committee. "The only demand for all the administrative detainees is to end the oppressive and aggressive Israeli policies against them as they are being held without trials or indictment."

