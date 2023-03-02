Israel: number of Palestinians held without charge or trial tops 1,000

The Supreme Emergency Committee for Palestinian Prisoners' Affairs said on Wednesday that the number of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons with neither charge nor trial under so-called administrative detention has exceeded 1,000 for the first time in 15 years.

"This figure requires urgent movement at all levels to stand against the fascist policies of the Israeli occupation authorities which are completely ignoring international law," the committee said. It reiterated its full support for all the "measures planned by the administrative detainees," noting that it will mobilise as much support as possible for any planned protests.

"All of the prisoners are united against the increasingly aggressive Israeli policies against them," added the committee. "The only demand for all the administrative detainees is to end the oppressive and aggressive Israeli policies against them as they are being held without trials or indictment."

READ: Israel government approves draft bill for execution of Palestinian prisoners