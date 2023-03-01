Portuguese / Spanish / English

Security sources accuse far-right Israel ministers of violence in Huwara 

March 1, 2023 at 8:56 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party (Tkuma) [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Israeli Finance Minister [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
Senior Israeli security sources yesterday accused Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, of supporting the perpetrators of the recent attacks in the occupied Palestinian town of Huwara.

"What happened in Huwara was well organised," the sources were quoted by Makan as saying. They added that the perpetrators had entered the town "carrying Molotov cocktails prepared in advance."

On Sunday, Israeli settlers carried out massive attacks on Palestinians and their property in the town of Huwara. Dozens of homes and cars were set ablaze and a 37-year-old aid worker was killed.

