Security sources accuse far-right Israel ministers of violence in Huwara 

Senior Israeli security sources yesterday accused Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, of supporting the perpetrators of the recent attacks in the occupied Palestinian town of Huwara.

"What happened in Huwara was well organised," the sources were quoted by Makan as saying. They added that the perpetrators had entered the town "carrying Molotov cocktails prepared in advance."

On Sunday, Israeli settlers carried out massive attacks on Palestinians and their property in the town of Huwara. Dozens of homes and cars were set ablaze and a 37-year-old aid worker was killed.

