Israel stealing money of Palestinian prisoners, report says 

Israeli occupation forces have committed numerous crimes against Palestinians over the past month, including stealing funds from prisoners, according to the Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and Its Sanctuaries.

"The past month saw Occupation authorities seize the money of a number of Jerusalemite prisoners [who are detained in Israeli jails] and freed prisoners under the pretext that they had received money from the Palestinian Authority," the organisation said in its monthly report for February.

Among such cases is the Israeli seizure of 120,000 shekels (around $32,698) from freed Palestinian prisoner Eman Al-Awar and her son Mohammed, in addition to the seizure of 113,000 shekels (around $30,790) from the freed Palestinian prisoner Suhayb Al-Awar and his mother, the committee reported.

The Israeli authorities also closed the bank accounts of freed prisoners and their families, notifying those affected via the WhatsApp instant messaging application, the Islamic-Christian committee said in its statement.

Attacks on Palestinians and their properties have increased this year since Israel's most far-right government took office.

