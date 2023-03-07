Israel issues stop-work orders to several Palestinian homes in Salfit

Israeli occupation authorities issued stop-work orders to several Palestinian homes and other facilities in Al Zawyeh, west of Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli occupation forces handed the stop-work orders to three homes and several structures, two sheds and nine agricultural rooms located in the western part of the town.

Israeli occupation authorities have recently issued 66 demolition and stop-work orders for Palestinian homes and facilities in the occupied West Bank under the pretext that they lack the necessary building licenses.

Thirty-one were issued for homes and facilities in the city of Jenin and nine in Salfit.

