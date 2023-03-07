Israel confiscates 70 acres of land from Ramallah's Umm Safa

Israeli occupation authorities issued an order stipulating the confiscation of hundreds of dunums of land in the village of Umm Safa, in the north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces stormed the village and handed citizens confiscation orders for around 300 dunums (74 acres) of the village's land. The citizens who received the orders are also required to evacuate their land so it may be seized by Israeli occupation forces.

In the past years, Israeli occupation forces have confiscated agricultural lands belonging to Palestinian citizens in the village under the pretext of expanding the illegal settlement of Ateret which was established on the territories of the village and neighbouring villages.

READ: Israel Ben-Gvir orders demolition of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem during Ramadan