Turkish Treasury posts $9.1bn cash deficit in February

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 171.5 billion Turkish liras ($9.1 billion) in February, according to official data released today.

The figure was a 55.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.1 billion) surplus in February 2022, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data showed.

Cash revenues of the Treasury amounted to 208.3 billion Turkish liras ($11.1 billion) last month, down from 277.5 billion Turkish liras ($20.4 billion) a year ago.

Including interest payments of 31.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 million), its expenditures hit some 379.8 billion Turkish liras ($20.2 billion) this February versus 222.8 billion Turkish liras ($16.4 billion) in February 2022.

The average US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 18.84 last month.

