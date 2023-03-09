Red Crescent rejects Israel accusations its vehicles are used for military purposes

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) expressed its rejection of Israeli allegations ambulances are used by armed groups in Jenin.

"This false accusation constitutes a deliberate and dangerous incitement against PRCS medical teams and vehicles and puts the lives of the EMS teams in danger. It directly incites and invites settlers and occupation forces to continue targeting PRCS medical teams and ambulances," PRCS said in a statement that was published on its official website.

"It is known to the Israeli occupation forces that PRCS ambulances are clearly marked with the protected emblem of the Red Crescent on all sides and the top of the vehicles, which means they are easily identified from the sky and all angles."

The PRCS added that the Israeli occupation forces have used their ambulances for military purposes, as documented in the video in Aqabat Jaber refugee camp in Jericho on 1 March 2023, when the occupation forces seized two PRCS ambulances and used them as shields to protect their military vehicles and soldiers who hid behind them and continued firing on Palestinians in a clear and serious violation of international humanitarian law.

The PRCS stressed its "strict and complete adherence" to the Fundamental Principles of the International Movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement, calling on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the international community to ensure the protection of medical personnel, vehicles, and facilities, and to put an end to the impunity of the Israeli occupation authorities.

Israel regularly claims ambulances are used to smuggle weapons and uses these accusations as an excuse not to allow medical teams to tend to the injured when it storms Palestinians towns and villages, leaving people to die of their injuries. Occupation authorities have provided no evidence of their claims which are repeatedly denied by Palestinians.