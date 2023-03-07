BREAKING: Palestinians killed as Israel storms Jenin camp

At least four Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded by the Israeli army's bullets after occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank today.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that there were "3 injured people, including one with a serious injury to the chest, arrived at the Jenin Governmental Hospital. Two of those injuries were in the thigh and shoulder.

"Palestine TV reported that occupation forces had "besieged a house inside the Jenin camp." The owner of the house did not know about the action until he witnessed the sight on the news, it added.

Special units hid in civilian cars to storm the camp and besiege the house, the report said. "Military vehicles accompanied by a bulldozer followed the civilian car to besiege the camp."

🚨 #Israeli forces are raiding both Jenin & Nablus with dozens of armored vehicles & soldiers. Multiple Palestinian causalities reported.

Mosques' loudspeakers are calling for help. Israel's last raid on Nablus killed 11 Palestinians & wounded over a 100pic.twitter.com/lF5NY71lYA — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) March 7, 2023

The house was shelled and smoke could be seen rising from it, witnesses told the Anadolu agency. Drones could also be seen operating overhead.

The Israeli army said in a brief statement "Our forces operating in Jenin" without giving further details.

