Ex-Mossad chief: Israel experiences 'unprecedented' danger

Ex-Mossad Chief Tamir Pardo warned on Friday that Israel is facing "disastrous" and "unprecedented" danger, The Palestine Information Centre (PIC) reported.

Pardo, the PIC disclosed, spoke to Channel 12, warning: "Israel reached a very dangerous situation regarding the internal segregation that happened due to the right-wing plan to weaken the judicial system and turn the country into a dictatorship."

He added: "I am 70 years old. I had never imagined that we would reach this point. This is the most existential danger since the independence."

The former intelligence official said that Israel: "Does not need a nuclear bomb to be destroyed… our state has decided to experience a self-destruction method."

According to Pardo: "Everyone is following up closely on what is happening with Washington, Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, while this threat is not there. What is happening sends a message of weakness to the world."

He concluded: "Cancelling laws and turning the judicial authority into a game in the hands of the ruling party means tearing up the independence document."

OPINION: Do Israelis believe that they have lost America's support?