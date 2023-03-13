Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's Cairo house burgled

The eastern Cairo house of Liverpool Football Club star Mohamed Salah was broken into on Sunday, police have said.

Several items, including TV receivers, have been reported missing, according to state-run newspapers Al-Ahram and Akhbar Al-Youm.

The Egyptian security services opened an investigation into the incident.

According to the two Egyptian outlets, the Cairo Security Directorate received a report from a relative of Mohamed Salah stating that the player's villa in the First Settlement area had been "robbed" and ransacked.

The police are currently working towards uncovering the details of the theft.

The police are also reviewing surveillance cameras and interrogating those in charge of the house's security.

READ: Paris Saint-Germain sets sights on Mohamed Salah