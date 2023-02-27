Paris Saint-Germain sets sights on Mohamed Salah

The French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is looking to include Liverpool's Mohammed Salah as a player following the possible departure of Lionel Messi after the end of the current season.

The Egyptian football star has received the attention of France's PSG as a possible replacement for the Argentinian player who is expected to leave the team next summer.

Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire after the end of the current season, and he has rejected all renewal offers so far.

Le 10 Sport reported that Messi is no longer sure if he wants to extend his contract with Paris.

The French network added that Messi's father plans to meet with PSG's management in the coming days, adding that trust no longer exists between the two parties.

PSG is already preparing for a contract with Messi's successor in anticipation of the negotiations' possible failure, the French network added.

