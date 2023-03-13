Nablus martyrs' families refuse to receive PA officials

The families of the Nablus martyrs refused to receive security officials from the Palestinian Authority and told them not to attend the funerals.

The brother of the martyr, Jihad Al-Shami, who was killed by occupation authorities yesterday, turned away Abu Arab Al-Bistami, an officer from the PA security services, and asked him: "You tortured my brother, how can you come to offer your condolences?"

The martyr Muhammad Al-Dabeek, who was martyred on Sunday morning along with Al-Shami, was released on Friday from the PA's Preventive Security prisons.

Three resistance fighters were killed yesterday near the Surra checkpoint, west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The Ministry of Health said that the martyrs are Jihad Muhammad Wasfi Al-Shami, 24, Uday Othman Rafiq Al-Shami, 22, and Muhammad Raed Naji Al-Dabeek, 18.

Israel has killed 84 Palestinians so far this year.

READ: Palestinian group says 3 members killed by Israeli fire in West Bank