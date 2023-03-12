Palestinian group says 3 members killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian group said Sunday that three of its members were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu reports.

The Lion's Den armed group said the fatalities occurred when its fighters ambushed Israeli forces in the city of Nablus. resulting in clashes that killed three of its members.

The Israeli military confirmed the clashes and said a fourth armed Palestinian had been arrested and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli army accuses the Lion's Den group, which emerged last year in the occupied West Bank, of carrying out deadly attacks on Israeli targets.

Tensions in the occupied West Bank have escalated in recent months with repeated Israeli attacks on Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 80 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of this year. Fourteen Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period.

