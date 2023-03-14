Dubai Ruler visits aid campaign for quake victims in Turkiye, Syria

Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has visited the country's humanitarian campaign dedicated for earthquakes victims in Turkiye and Syria, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Bin Rashid inspected the efforts of volunteers participating in the "Bridges of Goodness" campaign at its headquarters at the Dubai World Trade Centre, according to the state news agency, WAM.

"Today, I visited the "Bridges of Goodness" campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye," he said.

"The "Bridges of Goodness" that the UAE extends with peoples in times of distress are permanent bridges that establish love, communication and solidarity. They raise brotherhood to noble levels."

"Today's campaign was attended by 2,000 volunteers, including children, school students, employees from the government and private sectors, businessmen, intellectuals and others," the Dubai ruler said.

"Their goal is the same, to deliver a message of goodness to our brothers, and to express our most important human values … they have all our thanks and appreciation," he added.

On 11 February, the Emirati authorities launched the campaign following the powerful earthquakes that struck southern Turkiye on 6 February and claimed the lives of at least 48,448, people.

The quakes also killed around 6,000 people in Syria, according to UN figures.

On Thursday, the UAE said it had flown 209 cargo planes to the areas affected by the earthquakes, carrying 5,848 tons of relief aid, as well as providing treatment for about 4,000 cases in its field hospital in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

