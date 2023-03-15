Lionel Messi's father arrives in Saudi Arabia 

The father and agent of Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi arrived in the Saudi capital of Riyadh yesterday ahead of his son who is expected to follow him in the next few days, local medica reported.

Jorge Messi was photographed in a hotel in Riyadh with two people close to the Saudi royal family.

Sources told the media that Messi would be accompanied by his family and some of his friends during his stay in Saudi Arabia.

Football fans took to social media to question Messi's trip in the kingdom, especially after his Portuguese rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, joined the local Al Nassr team.

Rumours recently circulated about Messi's departure from Qatar-owned French team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) being "possible", as his contract is due to expire at the end of the current season. No agreement has been reached between the Argentinian star and the French club.

Messi has been linked to Saudi club Al-Hilal in a nearly $300 million deal.

