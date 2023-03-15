Palestine to top agenda of OIC foreign minister meeting

Palestine is to top the agenda of the 49th meeting of foreign ministers organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) tomorrow and Friday, a source has revealed. The meeting is to be held in Nouakchott under the heading "Centrism and moderation: the valve of security and stability".

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha is expected to address the opening session, which will cover several topics including political, economic, cultural, social, scientific, humanitarian and media issues.

"The Palestinian issue and the latest developments in Jerusalem will be at the top of the session's agenda in light of Israel's continued attacks on the Palestinian people," said the source quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

The agenda will also cover the situation in Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, Mali, the Sahel and the situation of the Rohingya, as well as issues affecting Muslim minorities in non-OIC member states. The ministers will also be briefed on the OIC's efforts in fighting extremism, terrorism and Islamophobia.

