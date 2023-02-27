Portuguese / Spanish / English

OIC to hold extraordinary meeting to discuss Israeli aggression

February 27, 2023 at 8:45 am | Published in: International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, OIC, Palestine
Israeli forces raid the city of Nablus in the north of the West Bank from several points, on February 22, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces raid the city of Nablus in the north of the West Bank from several points, on February 22, 2023. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
 February 27, 2023 at 8:45 am

The Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an extraordinary, open-ended meeting today regarding "the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people," the OIC said in a statement on its website.

Recent Israeli raids on the Palestinian city of Nablus in the northern West Bank left 11 Palestinians dead and and over 100 injured.

The OIC's forthcoming meeting "aims to coordinate positions and efforts to urge the international community to assume its responsibilities towards putting an end to these continued Israeli crimes, and to stress the need to provide the necessary international protection for the Palestinian people," according to the statement.

READ: UN stance against Israeli crimes 'hypocritical', Palestinians say

Categories
International OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsOICPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments