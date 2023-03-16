Kuwait calls for fighting propaganda and supporting Palestine

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad yesterday called for fighting propaganda and supporting the Palestinian cause, Al Khaleej Online reported.

His remarks came during the 98th meeting of the Standing Committee for Arab Media and the 16th regular meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Information Ministers Council held in Kuwait.

Al Ahmad stressed on the importance of fighting propaganda and facing off its dangers, as well as putting together a strategy to tackle it on social media.

The prince said that spreading false propaganda on social media could trigger fierce wars among nations that claim the lives of thousands of innocent people.

He called for bringing together efforts to support the Palestinian cause, as well as using a media discourse that advocates for Palestinians and defends their cause.

Al Ahmad renewed his country's support for reaching a just and comprehensive solution for the Palestinian cause in line with international laws and resolutions.

