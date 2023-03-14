Iran and Kuwait discuss maritime borders 'based on international law'

Iran and Kuwait are discussing the demarcation of their maritime borders, amid assurances that this will be done in "a manner consistent with the rules of international law," the official Kuwaiti News Agency has reported. A meeting of the countries' joint legal committee was held in Tehran on Monday evening.

The Kuwaiti delegation was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Al-Otaibi, while the Iranian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi.

The same source reported that during his visit to Iran, Al-Otaibi also discussed "ways to strengthen and develop relations" with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

These developments come three days after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in Beijing to restore their diplomatic relations within two months. Relations between Riyadh and Tehran have been severed since 2016. Kuwait reinstated its ambassador to Iran last August, after it cut its links in solidarity with the Kingdom seven years ago.

According to media reports, the negotiations on the demarcation of the maritime borders between Iran and Kuwait have been stalled for more than 10 years due to disagreements regarding the reference point upon which the negotiations will be based.

