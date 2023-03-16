Meeting of Turkiye, Syria, Iran, Russia officials postponed, Turkiye says

A meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkiye, Iran and Syria, scheduled for this week, has been postponed to an unspecified date, a source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, local news sources reports.

According to the report, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said last week that the deputy foreign ministers of the four countries would meet this week in Moscow, ahead of planned talks between foreign ministers later, aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria.

The deputy foreign ministers' meeting had been scheduled for 15-16 March, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

But the meeting was postponed for "technical reasons", a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said, without elaborating, report added.

