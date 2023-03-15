Turkiye, Russia foreign ministers discuss grain deal

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Cavusoglu and Lavrov discussed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as bilateral relations.

No further detail was given about the talk.

Last July, Turkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed the deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war in February. The deal was extended for 120 days in November.

Russia said it backs a 60-day extension to the landmark deal. Ukraine, however, says Moscow's position to extend the deal "only for 60 days contradicts the document."

