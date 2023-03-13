Latest News
Russia does not object to another extension of grain deal, 'but only for 60 days'
Saudi sculptor steps into limelight as religious curbs ease
Lebanon Prime Minister says 'country's spring is near'
Israel releases oldest Palestinian prisoner after 17 years in jail
UKLFI accuses BBC of ignoring Lineker's condemnation of killing of Palestinian footballer
Morocco Palace asks Islamist Party to stop criticising ties with Israel
Oil giant Saudi Aramco announces record profit of $161bn in 2022
6,600 foreigners, mostly Syrians, killed in Turkiye earthquakes
Saudi Arabia refuses visas for Israeli delegation to UN tourism event
US CENTCOM Commander Erik Kurilla pays visit to north-eastern Syria
Tunisia's Ennahda says will not recognise new Parliament
UN says parties to Syria conflict prevented access to areas affected by earthquake
Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to be held in Moscow on 15-16 March
Royal wedding: Jordan king's daughter marries
Man who led mass resignation from Jimmy Carter's Foundation apologised, admits to Israel apartheid
