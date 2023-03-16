Prominent Algerian Islamist resigns as party head

Leader of Algeria's Movement of Society for Peace, Abderrazak Makri, yesterday announced that his term as party leader has come to an end.

Makri, 62, was elected as the Islamist party's president in May 2013. He announced his resignation during a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, during which he praised what he described as the "positive atmosphere" that he had experienced as a member of the opposition party.

"Tebboune has always always been welcoming to any dissenting views," Makri told reporters, adding that he was "thankful" for the time he spent working with the Algerian government. "I repeat to the public my gratitude to the president for this wonderful period," he said.

