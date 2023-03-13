EU: Algeria is a reliable energy partner

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, described Algeria as a reliable partner in the energy sector, adding that it has proven itself in this "sensitive juncture".

In an interview with El Khabar newspaper, Borrell said that "Algeria is a major partner of the European Union (EU) in the sector of energy," and since it is considered a reliable supplier of natural gas, it plays "a very significant role in securing European energy supplies" at time when supplies have been negatively impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war.

The EU, he added, "wishes to strengthen and deepen this mutually beneficial partnership by working together to face the double challenge of energy security and the sustainability of energy resources."

He said Algeria "has excellent potential" in the field of renewable energy, which are still underutilised, asserting that Europe is ready to mobilise technology and capital to support development in the North African state.

Borrell's visit to Algeria is the third such trip and includes talks with senior officials, particularly President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmaneand Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.

According to a statement by the European External Action Service (EEAS), these meetings will grant an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues including the situation in the Sahel region and common challenges in the current global context after the "Russian aggression against Ukraine."

