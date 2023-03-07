Algeria: We help African countries with security without interfering in their internal affairs

Algerian Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Said Chengriha, said yesterday that his country prefers an approach based on assisting African countries that suffer problems with security without interfering in their internal affairs.

In a speech during his visit to the fourth military district in the south of the country, Chengriha affirmed that Algeria has always stood by African countries, especially by backing them in settling their security issues through preferring internal solutions, respecting the sovereignty of states and rejecting interference in their internal affairs.

The lieutenant general praised the good efforts exerted by the president of the republic that aim to strengthen Algeria's regional role through its constant endeavour to be a factor of stability in the region and to contribute to the sustainable development of neighbouring countries.

