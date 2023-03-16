Yemen government calls for 'caution' over Houthi peace initiatives

The Yemeni government called on Wednesday for the US and the international community to deal "cautiously" with Houthi peace initiatives, Anadolu has reported. The comment was made during a meeting in Riyadh between the head of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, and the US special envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, and US ambassador Steven Fagin.

Al-Alimi called for no additional incentives to be provided to the group without guarantees that it will deal seriously with peace initiatives.

The Yemeni news agency Saba said that Al-Alimi was briefed on the results of international contacts regarding efforts to renew the truce and build on it to end the suffering of the Yemeni people. He welcomed all positive endeavours to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable peace, based on the references agreed upon nationally, regionally and internationally, in a manner that guarantees an end to the causes and repercussions of the crisis.

The meeting also addressed the results of the donors' conference for the UN humanitarian response plan in Yemen and the efforts required to mobilise more funds and cooperation to combat arms and drug smuggling.

The UN and international and regional bodies are making efforts to renew the truce in Yemen that lasted for six months and ended on 2 October last year. The Yemeni government and the Houthi movement each blame the other for the failure to extend it.

