Iran promised UN chief to hold talks to end Yemen crisis

The Iranian mission to the United Nations revealed on Monday a promise made by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian regarding ending the crisis in Yemen.

"Amir-Abdollahian," tweeted the mission, "promised the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, to host talks that would put an end to the crisis in Yemen." The promise was apparently made during an earlier visit to UN headquarters in Geneva.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani indicated that the situation in Yemen is "on the list of priorities" for Tehran. His statement was made in the context of praise for the diplomacy that resulted in an agreement to resume bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia.

Kanaani said that the agreement with the Saudis will have "other positive effects" on the region, including relations between Iran and other countries. The agreement was announced last Friday following Chinese-sponsored talks in Beijing. Tehran and Riyadh will reopen their respective embassies in two months.

