Palestinians observe strike to protest Israel killings in latest raid on Jenin

Palestinians across the Occupied Territories have launched a full-day strike today to protest Israel's military raid, which resulted in four deaths and 20 injuries among Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Israeli occupation's military stormed the city yesterday with armoured vehicles murdering four Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy and 28- and 29-year-old men, in addition to wounding 20 others.

The strike was called for by the Palestinian political factions who condemned the continuing crimes of the Occupation and announced that the strike is to mourn the deaths of the Palestinians, reported Wafa news agency.

Public and private businesses, including public transportation, schools and universities across the West Bank also joined the strike to express anger over the killings.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified four of the dead as Youssef Shreem, 29; Nidal Khazim, 28; and Omar Awadin, 16 and Louay Al-Zughair. It comes after the Israeli army acknowledged that "security forces are currently operating in the Jenin refugee camp".

There has been an increase in the number of Israeli raids across the Occupied West Bank over the past few months, coupled with violence carried out by illegal settlers who have, at times, even turned against Israeli forces.

More than 80 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, so far, this year. Last year was deemed the deadliest for the Occupied West Bank since 2015; however, this year's death toll has already almost exceeded the number of deaths seen in 2022.

