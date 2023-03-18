Turkiye offers key lessons to Africa for nuclear energy - IAEA

Turkiye offers key lessons to newcomer states, including in Africa, that are pursuing nuclear energy development, the deputy Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Turkiye is one of the fastest growing markets globally, and its nuclear energy journey is a befitting example to African countries aspiring to access and gain insights in the nuclear market," Mikhail Chudakov, the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy at the IAEA, said.

Turkiye will host the next Nuclear Business Platform this summer, hosted by the Nuclear Technical Support Joint Stock Company in the resort city of Antalya in southern Turkiye.

