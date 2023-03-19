Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE sent 230 relief planes to quake-hit Turkiye, Syria

Turkish and United Arab Emirates flags are hung on the route of Qasr Al-Waṭan Presidential Palace ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency]
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday said it has so far delivered 7,367 tons of aid materials to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria to mitigate the effects of the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes, Anadolu reports.

In a statement on Twitter, the country's Defense Ministry said the supplies were dispatched via 230 cargo planes and one ship.

"Chivalrous Knight 2 continues to support Syria and Turkiye in confronting the earthquake," the ministry said.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation in support of those affected by the quakes in Syria and Turkiye.

