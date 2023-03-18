Turkiye FM visits Cairo, meets Egypt counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is visiting Cairo today by invitation of Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement issued on Friday announced.

According to the statement, this would be the first high-level trip in over a decade, as the two countries mend relations damaged following the military coup carried out by current President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi against the first freely elected Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who later died in prison.

"All aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on regional and international issues," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid shared that Cavusoglu's visit to Cairo will be a: "Start for resuming normal relations between Egypt and Turkiye and launching a dialogue on regional and international issues of mutual concern."

Abu Zeid stated that the planned dialogue aims to: "Reach a common understanding achieving the interests of the two countries and their peoples. The two ministers will hold a joint press conference following their talks."

Cavusoglu's trip follows Shoukry's visit to Turkiye's earthquake-hit region last month.

It is worth noting that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shook hands with Al-Sisi during Qatar's World Cup games, where they spoke for 45 minutes.

Following the encounter, Erdogan confirmed that rebuilding relations between the two countries would be preceded by discussions between ministers.

