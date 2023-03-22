Ukraine summons Israel ambassador in Kyiv

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli Ambassador to Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, on Monday to protest against Israel's failure to live up to earth pledges made by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during his recent visit to Kyiv, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli promises included a $200 million loan as well as receiving large numbers ofwounded patients for treatment in Israeli hospitals.

Cohen had visited Kyiv in mid-February. The visit saw the announcement of the resumption of work at the Israeli embassy in the Ukrainian capital, a year after the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The US website Axios revealed in a previous report that Israel had recently agreed to provide Ukraine with anti-drone systems.

The website quoted three Israeli and Ukrainian officials as confirming that Israel recently approved export licenses for the possible sale of anti-drone jamming systems to Ukraine, enabling the latter to counter Iranian drones used by Russia during the war.

