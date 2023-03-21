Landmine explosion injures 3 Israeli soldiers near Lebanon border

Three Israeli soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion near the border with Lebanon, according to Lebanese media on Tuesday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The blast took place as Israeli bulldozers were scraping the land at the border of Ayta Al-Sha'b town, the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV channel reported.

Israeli vehicles and bulldozers reportedly left the area after the explosion.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed that two soldiers were injured in the blast, including one seriously.

A military statement said an investigation was launched into the explosion.

Israeli Channel 12 said the blast took place when an Israeli vehicle struck a landmine near the Lebanese border.

