Lebanon army forces Israel army out of its border

The Israeli military were forced to retreat by Lebanese soldiers after violating a border pact over the 'Blue Line' between Lebanon and Israel. A brief scuffle between the soldiers, after an Israeli soldier pushed his Lebanese counterpart, ended in a tense standoff before the Israeli side were given orders to retreat.
March 6, 2023 at 11:31 am

The Lebanese army said it forced the Israel army to retreat beyond the country's border with Israel yesterday.

A military statement said an Israeli patrol violated the Blue Line at the village of Aita Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon

The Blue Line is the line set by the United Nations for the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Lebanon in 2000.

The Lebanese army said a military unit intervened and forced the Israeli patrol to retreat beyond the Blue Line.

According to the statement, a unit for UN peacekeepers UNIFIL arrived at the scene to verify the Israeli breach.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the Lebanese statement.

Lebanon occasionally accuses the Israeli army of violating the Lebanese airspace and borders.

