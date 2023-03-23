$4.5bn investment between Turkiye and Africa to boost trade, Africa News reports

Increasing trade between Turkiye and Africa to $4.5 billion is the objective set by the new initiative, Global Forum for Intersectoral Cooperation, African News reports.

According to the report, the initiative aims to increase the notoriety of Turkish SMEs on the continent. Its approach is innovative.

Nearly 1,500 businessmen representing 41 African countries took part in the World Intersectoral Cooperation Forum in Istanbul. This provided an opportunity for these representatives of the continent to exchange with their Turkish counterparts, the report added.

"Now is the time to understand Africa and partner with Africa for its future. It is time to build strategic partnerships with Africa. Don't help Africa any more. Africa doesn't need aid. Africa needs investment. Africa needs partnerships," said Utku Bengisu, Chairman of the Global Forum for Cross-Sectoral Cooperation and Founder of Africa Trade Centres.

READ: Container homes from Qatar being set up for quake victims in hard-hit Turkiye province