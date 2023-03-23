Container homes from Qatar being set up for quake victims in hard-hit Turkiye province

Container homes from Qatar are being set up for the afflicted in Turkiye's Adiyaman province that was hit hard by the 6 February twin earthquakes, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to sources, officials in Adiyaman have been handed over 1,000 living containers, and as many as 600 of them have, so far, been placed near the city's main bus terminal.

Turkish authorities, including the Disaster Agency, AFAD, and with the help of both local and foreign donors, have set up container cities (container homes placed in large spaces) across 11 provinces that were struck by the deadly quakes last month, to house the victims.

Qatar has supported search, rescue and relief efforts since the day of the disaster in southern Turkiye.

Aid by the Gulf country is estimated at over 247.2 million riyals ($68 million), according to the country's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari.

Besides Adiyaman, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes rocked Adana, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa provinces, claiming the lives of more than 50,000 people.

