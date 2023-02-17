Qatar envoy to Turkiye heads aid convoy to northern Syria

The Qatari Ambassador to Turkiye, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Al Thani, headed the convoy of humanitarian aid provided by his country to those afflicted as a result of the earthquakes that struck northwestern Syria on 6 February.

The convoy carried humanitarian and medical aid to the Jindires area in Afrin, north of Aleppo, sources told the news website aramme.com.

READ: Qatar says all capabilities at Turkiye's disposal in wake of earthquake disaster

The sources added that the aid convoy included medical and relief equipment offered by the Qatar Red Crescent, Qatar Charity, and Qatar Fund for Development.

They said that the Qatari delegation would supervise the distribution of aid, review developments in rescue operations and examine the damage in the region.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake has risen to more than 41,000 in Syria and Turkiye amid continuing rescue operations to find survivors despite diminishing hopes.

READ: Jindires, NW Syria: 'We can't even find tents to shelter us'