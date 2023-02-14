Qatar says all capabilities at Turkiye's disposal in wake of earthquake disaster

Qatar said it has mobilised all capabilities to help the victims of last week's twin deadly earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria.

"Qatar has put all its capabilities at the disposal of the brothers in Turkiye to support them after the earthquake disaster," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told Anadolu.

"The world faces a major humanitarian catastrophe in Turkiye and Syria. This is a real test for all humanity," he added.

Al-Ansari, an adviser to the foreign minister, said rescue and relief efforts are "a major priority at present."

"The Qatari role will continue during the various stages of this crisis as long as it's needed," he added.

Nearly 32,000 people were killed and more than 81,000 others injured in two powerful earthquake that jolted southern Turkiye on Feb. 6, according to the country's disaster agency AFAD.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces in Turkiye, and also affected several countries in the region.

In Syria, at least 3,688 people were killed and over 14,749 injured in the earthquake disaster.

