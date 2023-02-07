Muslim scholars call for urgent aid for Turkiye, Syria after massive quake

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has called for providing urgent aid to Turkiye and Syria after the widescale destruction and loss of life caused by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake yesterday.

Secretary-General of the IUMS, Dr. Ali Qaradaghi, expressed "full solidarity with Turkey and Syria following the earthquake" and called on "Islamic countries, charitable and humanitarian institutions, and philanthropists to provide urgent help and send zakat, public alms, and others", confirming that this act is a "legitimate duty towards the brothers in Turkey and Syria."

For its part, the Qatar Charity announced the launching of a relief campaign for earthquake victims, saying it was working to provide relief to "thousands of families and those affected" by the earthquake, who are "unable to secure their basic needs in light of the adverse weather conditions that impede search and rescue operations."

READ: Nations rush to aid Turkiye, Syria as second earthquake brings death toll to over 2,300