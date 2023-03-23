Putin, Sultan of Oman hold first phone call since establishment of diplomatic relations

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday held a phone call with Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the first telephone conversation between the two countries' leaders since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Kremlin said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to a statement, the two sides reviewed the current status of the Russia-Oman interaction and its development prospects.

They focused on expanding trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects, including in transport and logistics.

The Heads of State also exchanged opinions on the situation in the Middle East.

Putin congratulated the Omani leader on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and they agreed to continue personal contacts and dialogue at different levels.

Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and the Sultanate of Oman were established in 1985. In 1991, Oman officially recognised Russia as the successor to the Soviet Union.

READ: Russia in talks for visa-free travels for its nationals to the Gulf