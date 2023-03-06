Russia in talks for visa-free travels for its nationals to the Gulf

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov announced that work is underway to waive entry visas for Russian citizens with 11 countries, including four Arab countries; Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

"The government's draft agreements regarding the visa waiver for [Russian] citizens with a number of countries, namely: Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, are in different stages of work," Ivanov told TASS agency.

He added that once the agreements are concluded, the Russian Foreign Ministry will definitely announce them.

A large number of Russians have been flocking to the Gulf since Moscow's war on Ukraine began a year ago. Russians are said to be some of the largest investors in real estate in Dubai.

