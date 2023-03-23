Turkiye recovers smuggled artefacts from US

Turkiye has recovered twelve historical artefacts from the United States which had been smuggled out of the country, Anadolu reported on Wednesday. The move comes as part of the efforts by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism to recover antiquities smuggled abroad.

A ceremony was held in New York to hand over the artefacts to the Turkish Consulate in the city. Consul General Rehan Ozgur and officials from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism were in attendance.

In a speech during the ceremony, the consul thanked the competent authorities in New York for their efforts to deliver the smuggled artefacts to his country. He stressed the importance of handing over the artefacts to Turkiye, adding that such a step is a source of inspiration in the fight against the smuggling of antiquities around the world.

The items will be flown to Turkiye by national carrier Turkish Airlines.

