Missile attack targets US base in Syria: reports

US base at Al-Omar oil field in Syria's northeast was targeted with a missile attack this morning, according to Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen and a security source.

The source told Reuters the attack took place at around 11am (0900 GMT) and it was unclear whether it had caused casualties.

There was no immediate US comment on the reported attack.

It followed US air strikes in Syria early this morning against Iran-aligned groups that the Pentagon blamed for a drone attack yesterday that killed an American contractor, wounded another and also hurt five US troops.

Yesterday's attack took place at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria, the Pentagon said in a statement.

