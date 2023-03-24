Portuguese / Spanish / English

Unidentified drones strike Iran linked trucks in Syria

March 24, 2023 at 9:20 am
Smoke rising behind destroyed vehicles and damaged buildings in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province near the Iraqi border on 24 March 2019 [DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images]
Unidentified drones yesterday struck three trucks belonging to Iranian armed groups in the Deir E-Zzor Governorate, in eastern Syria, Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency quoted Syrian sources as saying that the trucks were carrying closed containers, and entered Syria from Iraq before being targeted in the city of Al-Bukamal.

According to the sources, the drones bombed the trucks after they arrived at the Imam Ali base, south of Al-Bukamal, which is run by an Iran linked militia.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries as a result of the attack.

For years, the sites of pro-Iran groups in Syria have been repeatedly bombed by Israeli and American planes.

